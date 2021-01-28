iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.75

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.75 and traded as high as $89.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF shares last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 1,318,312 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

