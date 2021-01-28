ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Shares Gap Down to $645.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $645.00, but opened at $590.00. ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) shares last traded at $621.10, with a volume of 9,728,002 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

