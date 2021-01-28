Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.30.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

