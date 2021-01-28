Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Fortinet worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 76.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Fortinet stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

