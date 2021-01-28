Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 314,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85.

