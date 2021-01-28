Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,005 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac stock opened at $469.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day moving average is $453.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.