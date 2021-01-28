Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.