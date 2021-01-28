Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Shopify by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,092.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,041.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

