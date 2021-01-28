Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.93 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

