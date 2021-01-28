Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $306.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.