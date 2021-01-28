Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $534.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.