Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.