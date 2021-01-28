Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $309.64 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $309,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,178.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

