Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $162.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $171.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.