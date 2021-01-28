Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,240 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

