Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 172.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $509.64 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.14.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

