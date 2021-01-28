Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,098 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Clorox worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $222.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

