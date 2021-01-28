Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,748 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of CDW worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CDW by 561.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 783,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CDW by 2,456.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3,644.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.