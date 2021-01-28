Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

