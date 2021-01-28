Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $57.80. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.19. The stock has a market cap of £415.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.89.

About Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.