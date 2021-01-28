Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $888,294.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $888,294.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00133544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.