Jarvis Network Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $946,838.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.