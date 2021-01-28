Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Shares Up 8%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.09. 1,926,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,509,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

