JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDSPY stock remained flat at $$11.23 during trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

