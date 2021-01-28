Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Auto Trader Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

