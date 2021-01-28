Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

