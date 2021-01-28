Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.