Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Underperform

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.33 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

