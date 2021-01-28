Jefferies Financial Group Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $174.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

VAC traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

