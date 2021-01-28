Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361 ($4.72).

Shares of BRW traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). 391,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,074. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £910.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

In other Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders acquired 38,236 shares of company stock worth $10,137,466 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

