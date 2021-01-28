Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 137.40 ($1.80). 2,058,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a one year low of GBX 99.90 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

