JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading 5% Higher

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 344,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 360,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $704,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

