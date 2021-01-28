JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 14,826,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

