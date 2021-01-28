Jewel (JWL) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Jewel has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Jewel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00130417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

Jewel Coin Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.