JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 7.6%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.63. Approximately 921,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,118,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.