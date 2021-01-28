JMP Securities Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $120.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.