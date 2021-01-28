Jobchain (JOB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.78 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1,041.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,948,104,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

