John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $936.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

