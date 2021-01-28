John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Up 5.5% Following Earnings Beat

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.82 and last traded at $82.86. Approximately 102,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $946.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.