John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 1,380.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period.

Shares of HEQ remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 100,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

