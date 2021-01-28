John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Trading Down 3.3%

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 5.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

