John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.64

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.64 and traded as high as $207.53. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $200.50, with a volume of 343,054 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.64.

In other John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 50,000 shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02). Also, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £178,000 ($232,558.14).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

