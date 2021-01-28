John Woock Sells 1,893 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $101,426.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,239. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

