Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,041 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

