Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.