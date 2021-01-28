Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $29,922.30 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,922.30 and approximately $6,959.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

