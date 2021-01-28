JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€171.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €171.00 ($201.18) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.01 ($178.84).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €133.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.33. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

