JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 130,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,876. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

