JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

LUNMF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 100,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,669. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

