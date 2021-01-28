JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£129.78” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) received a £129.78 ($169.56) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.20% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £110.29 ($144.09).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) stock opened at GBX 7,952 ($103.89) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,250.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,480.27.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

